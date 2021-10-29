A man has died from his injuries following an early morning shooting in Scarborough on Friday.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

"So officers went to that area. When they got there, they saw, in a parking lot, a man slumped over. They didn't know what was wrong with him. So they approached him, they checked him and he had a very serious injury," Const. Dave Hopkinson told CP24 on Friday morning.

The man, who is in his 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

The man subsequently succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Hopkinson said the man's injuries are believed to be from gunfire.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

An Esso gas station in the area has been closed off for the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

"We have our forensic identification units at the scene and taking apart the scene, looking for evidence. We have our officers patrolling the area looking for dashcam or video camera evidence," Hopkinson said.

Kennedy Road is closed from Ellesmere Road to Jolly Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.