Two young boys are dead and their mother is in critical condition after an incident in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a building on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads, at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for reports that a woman had fallen from a balcony.

Police said officers arrived to find a woman on the ground outside the apartment building in critical condition. Two boys, ages 4 and 5, were also found inside an apartment in critical condition, investigators confirmed.

They were rushed to hospital without vital signs but subsequently died, investigators confirmed Monday.

Their mother remains in hospital in critical but stable condition and will soon undergo surgery.

Police say they are treating the deaths as suspicious.

More to come.