

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a Dovercourt Park home on Tuesday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., paramedics responded to a medical call at a home in the area of Shanly Street and Westmoreland Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, emergency crews located a 43-year-old man suffering from blunt force trauma in an upstairs apartment.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the homicide unit have been called in to investigate the incident.

Suspect information has not been provided by investigators but police say they are searching for a male suspect who was spotted leaving the scene.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

Members of 14 Division have secured the scene and members of the forensic and homicide units are waiting for a search warrant to continue their investigation.