The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Officers were first called to the apartment, located in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue, at around 11:20 a.m. for what they described as a “medical complaint.”

Police initially said that the man was found dead inside one of the units and the circumstances surrounding his death were unknown.

In a social media post published Thursday, police confirmed that the man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released the age of the victim or confirmed a cause of death.