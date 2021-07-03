Toronto homicide detectives are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Just after 6:00 p.m., police received multiple calls about gunshots heard outside of an apartment building at 11 Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

A male teenager was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Shortly after, the teenager succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Duty Insp. Katherine Stephenson said the teenager was on the roadway with some friends when a vehicle drove up to them and opened fire.

“We don't know how many occupants were in the vehicle. We do believe that there was gunshots fired from the vehicle,” she told reporters at the scene Saturday night.

Stephenson said the vehicle is described as a black SUV.

Police believe the victim fled a short distance before collapsing near a basketball court in the area.

“We're in the process right now of reviewing video near the basketball court as well as the neighboring buildings, and hopefully that video pieces together exactly what occurred,” Stephenson said.

The victim’s friends are being interviewed by police and are cooperating, Stephenson added.

No further information about suspects has been released.

Police are asking anyone with dash camera footage or any other information to contact police at 416-808-222.