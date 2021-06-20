The homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a residence on Emmanuel Drive in the area of Bayview and 16th avenues around 5:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they located the bodies of a man and a woman. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the two individuals.

The coroner's office has been notified.

Police say they are not looking for suspects, and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.