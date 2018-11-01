

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found at two separate locations in Mississauga early Wednesday.

Police responded to a business at Central Parkway West and Mavis Road at 5:39 a.m. after receiving a call.

Officers discovered the body of a man in his 50s who had died in an apparent suicide.

“Upon arrival they did confirm that this male in their early fifties was located,” Const. Danny Marttini told CP24. “While on scene they did identify other information which led them to a possible second party at another residence.

Police attended the second location near Cedar Glen Gate and Dundas Street. Once there, officers found the body of a woman in her 40s.

Marttini confirmed later that the man and woman were husband and wife.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation into both deaths.

“They are actively investigating both scenes at this time. They are canvassing. We are looking for any witnesses or any video or any information about what brought us to where we are right now,” Marttini said.

Marttini did not disclose the nature of each person’s injuries but said they believe the female died sometime on Wednesday night.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Police said they are not investigating any other scenes in relation to this incident.