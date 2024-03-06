York Regional Police say the homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a woman in her 60s was found dead at a home in Vaughan overnight.

Images from the scene showed yellow police tape cordoning off the Woodbridge home, in the area of Highway 27 and Langstaff Road.

Police told CP24 that they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death at the moment. They said there is no threat to public safety.

One male has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.