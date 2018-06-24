

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was shot in North York early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Replin Road, in the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at around 2 a.m.

Paramedics say a woman in her 30s was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police later confirmed that homicide detectives are now investigating.

No information has been released on possible suspects.