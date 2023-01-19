Toronto police say they are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year after a 70-year-old woman died following a medical call Wednesday night.

Police said they attended a medical call in the area of Finch Avenue East and Seneca Hill Drive at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

First responders found an injured woman in medical distress and tried to save her. However she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are working to notify next of kin and she has not been identified so far.

They did not say how she died.

A man was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending, police said.

They said no other details are being released at the moment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.