Toronto police are investigating the death of a man at an Etobicoke residence Monday as a homicide.

The incident happened in the area of Palace Pier Court and Lakeshore Boulevard West, police said. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a radio call to attend the scene, though the nature of the call was not disclosed by police.

Police officers attended a residence in the area where a man was located with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by police as Giovanni Raimondi, 39, of Toronto. He is the city's fifth homicide victim of 2022.

A post-mortem examination is forthcoming to determine his cause of death, police tell CTV News Toronto.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this homicide,” police said in a news release.

Anyone who may have seen Raimondi between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, or heard or witnessed anything suspicious at that time in the area, is asked to contact police.