Homicide unit investigating death of man found with trauma at Oshawa home
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2024 6:36AM EST
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found with obvious signs of trauma at a residence in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police say.
Officers were called to a home in the area of Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South for a report of a disturbance and located a male suffering from trauma.
In a post on social media, police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since died.
The homicide unit has been called in, police said.