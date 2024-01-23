Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found with obvious signs of trauma at a residence in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South for a report of a disturbance and located a male suffering from trauma.

In a post on social media, police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since died.

The homicide unit has been called in, police said.