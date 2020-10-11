Homicide unit investigating deaths of two people in Hamilton
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 9:57PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 12, 2020 7:52AM EDT
Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Hamilton on Sunday night.
Officers responded to a residence on Tragina Avenue South.
In a tweet, police said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male and a female.
The homicide unit has taken over the case.
Police said it is early in the investigation and no further details about the incident have been released.