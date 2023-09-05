The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating a shooting in Etobicoke this morning.

Emergency crews were called to Bonnyview Drive, located near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, early Tuesday morning for a reported shooting.

Paramedics said one male was transported from the scene to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition but an officer at 22 Division confirmed to CP24 that the service’s homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

More to come…