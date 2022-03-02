The homicide unit has taken over an investigation into a missing Hamilton, Ont. woman who was last seen around New Year’s Eve.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Emily Bailey attended a New Year’s Eve party on Weir Street North and then left an acquaintance’s house the next day.

Family and friends reported her missing on Jan. 10 after being unable to locate her. She was last considered “active” in Hamilton by police at the end of December 2021.

Police say this was “out of character” for Bailey and that she is a mother with two young daughters.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Hamilton police say they have been “working extensively” on Bailey’s disappearance since it was first reported.

“At this time, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have indicated the possibility of foul play. As a result, the investigation has now been turned over to the homicide unit.”

Bailey has been described by investigators as a white woman standing about five-feet-four-inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has a slim build with shoulder length black or brown hair. She had dyed blue or green highlights.

Police say she also has visual tattoos, including an elephant on her left forearm and a batman symbol on the outside of her right forearm.

Bailey’s mother told reporters on Wednesday that her daughter may not have spoken with family every day, but she always stayed in contact.

“This isn’t like her,” Laura Bevan said. “She is always with her family, always worried about her children."

"I know somebody knows something and somebody needs to come forward and tell somebody. We need to know what happened, answers, anything. For our sake and for her girls, her little girls.”

Bailey’s youngest daughter turned two years old today.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-546-4863 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.