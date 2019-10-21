

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are urging two people who abandoned a car with a gunshot victim in the backseat to come forward and provide investigators with “vital information” about the young man’s murder.

Police say on the evening of Sept, 29, 21-year-old Amir Naraine was found dead in the backseat of his Chevrolet Malibu, which was located in the parking lot of a plaza near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

Officers determined that Naraine had suffered multiple gunshot wounds but confirmed that he had not in fact been shot at the plaza where his body was found.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Monday, Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh said that the vehicle was dumped at the plaza shortly after midnight on Sept. 29, 19 hours before police discovered it.

Video surveillance footage, which police have now publicly released, captured two people parking the vehicle at the plaza.

“These individuals then left shortly thereafter, leaving Amir in the backseat,” Singh said.

“At this point they are witnesses that we need to speak to… I believe they have some very vital information.”

Police described the driver of the car as “short in stature” and he was seen wearing a light-coloured shirt and light-coloured running shoes.

The passenger is believed to be slightly taller than the driver and he was seen wearing a dark jacket, shirt, and pants, and light-coloured running shoes.

The two were spotted walking away from the parking lot toward Kipling Avenue.

Singh could not confirm if the victim was already dead when the two abandoned the vehicle.

“If in fact Amir was in the vehicle and in need of medical aid… we expect every citizen to do that, to provide medical aid,” he added.

Singh said police are still trying to determine where Naraine was in the hours leading up to his murder.

“He was seen by some family and friends earlier on Sept. 28 but we are still trying to piece together the timeline,” he said, adding that Naraine was reported missing by his family at around the same time his body was discovered.

Singh said the victim’s family is “totally distraught.”

“Nothing in their mind could explain how Amir ends up in the backseat of his own car,” he said. “They are left with a lot of questions.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.