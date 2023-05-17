Hong Kong is offering flights to Canadians as part of a giveaway meant to attract tourists to the city after two years of strict pandemic measures.

The campaign, dubbed "Hello Hong Kong," has designated half a million free airline tickets, distributed by Cathay Pacific Airways, for the giveaway. Winners will also receive “visitor consumption vouchers,” the release states, which can be used in local attractions, bars, and restaurants.

Canadian residents can opt between departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport or Vancouver International Airport.

While the offer reduces the costs of travel significantly by waiving the base fee of the flight, travellers will still be responsible for paying relevant surcharges and taxes.

To enter to win a ticket, users must create a Cathay Pacific account and receive a unique code on May 17. The discount code can only be applied to one round-trip ticket.

Winners will also have to travel within nine months from the purchase date, with a minimum stay period of two days and a maximum of one month.

Tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. They are non-transferable, non-reroutable, and non-exchangeable, the website says, however, taxes and surcharges are eligible for a refund.

The offer closes on May 23, or until all tickets are sold.