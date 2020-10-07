A Toronto hospital is taking over the management of a west-end nursing home that is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said Unity Health Toronto will provide enhanced support to Norwood Nursing Home to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the province, the 60-bed facility located near King Street West and Dufferin Street has a total of 26 confirmed cases among residents and staff.

There has also been at least one fatality at the home. However, the ministry doesn’t disclose precise numbers unless there are more than five deaths because of privacy concerns.

"The health and well-being of Ontarians, especially our long-term care residents who are more vulnerable, is our government's number one priority. I thank the dedicated staff at Unity Health Toronto Hospital and Norwood Nursing Home for working together to end this COVID-19 outbreak," Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, the Minister of Long-Term Care, said in a statement.

The ministry said the management contract will be in effect for 90 days.

The hospital has been helping the home since Sept. 30 after Toronto Public Health issued an order.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at Fairview Nursing Home in Little Portugal continues to grow. As of Wednesday, there are 72 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, according to data from the province.

That’s an increase of 30 cases from a week ago.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the home’s operator Schlegel Villages said that they have been in “in full outbreak protocol” since two staff members tested positive back on Sept. 15 and are “following every infection prevention and control protocol to the letter.”

As of Oct. 7, there are 53 homes with active COVID-19 outbreak.