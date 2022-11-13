Police in Peel have arrested and charged a worker at a local hospital in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to Peel Regional Police, the accused, a part-time patient care assistant at Trillium Health Partners’ Mississauga location, reportedly sexually assaulted a “vulnerable elderly” patient.

The incident happened in early November, police said. Investigators said the victim was not physically injured.

William Soto, 32, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault. He appeared in court on Nov. 12.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and encouraging anyone with information to Peel police’s special victims unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.