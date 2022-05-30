The Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are getting their first real taste of heat this year and officials are advising people to be mindful of the hot weather.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday for most parts of southern Ontario between Durham Region in the east and Windsor in the west.

“Hot and increasingly humid weather is expected today into Tuesday,” the agency advised Monday.

The temperature in Toronto reached around 30 C Monday afternoon, though it feels several degrees hotter with the humidex. The temperature is expected to go down to the upper teens overnight.

But according to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to reach into the low 30s on Tuesday as well, potentially approaching a 78-year-old record for May 31 (31.1 C).

“With forecast minimum temperatures in the low twenties in many areas, little relief from the heat is expected on Tuesday night,” the agency said.

The steamy weather prompted the City of Toronto to issue a news release Monday afternoon reminding people about the possible negative health impacts of hot weather.

“Certain segments of the population are more vulnerable to heat-related illness, including seniors, people with pre-existing conditions, low-income and socially-isolated people, and young children,” the city said.

The city said its Heat Relief Network includes hundreds of spaces such as libraries, pools, splash pads, community centres, shelters and other spaces where people can go to get relief from the heat if they need it.

The all-summer Heat Relief Network was not used in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, but has now been reactivated to replace temporary cooling centres.

In addition to seeking out cool spaces, people are being advised to drink plenty of cold fluids, dress for the weather and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to taper off on Wednesday, with an expected high of 26 C, followed by highs of 20 C and 23 C on Thursday and Friday.