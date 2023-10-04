Hot and humid weather hangs on in Toronto ahead of cooler Thanksgiving weekend
A person enjoys the hot weather at Trinity Bellwoods Park, in Toronto, 2016.
Summer is sticking around for the next couple of days as the warm weather hangs on until the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 28 C in Toronto on Wednesday but it will feel closer to 33 with humidity.
Today’s hot weather comes after Toronto broke a heat record yesterday.
The city recorded a high of 29 C, surpassing the previous record of 27 C set for Oct. 3 back in 2001.
More warm weather is in the forecast for Thursday, with the national weather agency forecasting a high of 26 C, feeling like 29 with humidity.
Fall-like temperatures will arrive this weekend. Environment Canada said Toronto will see rain and a high of 14 C on Saturday and a daytime high of 12 C on both Sunday and Monday.