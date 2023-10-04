Summer is sticking around for the next couple of days as the warm weather hangs on until the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 28 C in Toronto on Wednesday but it will feel closer to 33 with humidity.

Today’s hot weather comes after Toronto broke a heat record yesterday.

The city recorded a high of 29 C, surpassing the previous record of 27 C set for Oct. 3 back in 2001.

More warm weather is in the forecast for Thursday, with the national weather agency forecasting a high of 26 C, feeling like 29 with humidity.

Fall-like temperatures will arrive this weekend. Environment Canada said Toronto will see rain and a high of 14 C on Saturday and a daytime high of 12 C on both Sunday and Monday.