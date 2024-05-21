Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 27 C in the city on Tuesday, but the temperature will feel closer to 35 with humidity.

"We will again see the risk for localized showers and storms this afternoon and early evening. Most of that risk will remain north of the city. But, it’s possible a few will drift closer to Toronto," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

The heat is expected to continue on Wednesday, which will see a high of 27 C, feeling more like 30 with humidity.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday.

A high of 24 C is on tap for Thursday before more seasonable temperatures settle in for the weekend.

Friday will see sunshine and a high of 18 C and Saturday will bring a daytime high of 22 C, according to Environment Candaa. Cloudy skies and a high of 21 C are in the forecast on Sunday.