

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A house fire in Pickering has sent a male to hospital with unknown injuries.

The fire broke out just after 2 p.m. at a residence in the area of York Durham Lane and 16th Avenue.

Markham Fire said they are assisting Pickering Fire with the “fully-involved” house fire.

At the height of the blaze, five fire trucks were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.