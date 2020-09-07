No injuries have been reported after a house was struck by lightning in Aurora on Monday morning, York Regional Police say.

Just before 4 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a house fire on Scrivener Drive, near Leslie Street and Holladay Drive.

Fire crews said the fire was sparked by lightning early this morning.

“Upon our arrival, [the] first fire crew reported fire and smoke coming from the corner of the house on the roof line,” Deputy Fire Chief for Central York Fire Services Rocco Volpe told CP24. “Shortly after their operations, it was determined it was struck by lightning from severe storms in the area.”

Volpe said the area of the roof that caught on fire was above a child’s bedroom.

“Speaking to the owners just briefly, when I asked them [about the lightning] they told me that it was just a big, crackling bang of a noise.”

Fire crews have since put out the blaze.

Road closures in the area have ended.