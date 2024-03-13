York Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a home in Markham was shot at in broad daylight for the second time in as many weeks.

The latest incident, which was captured on video, occurred on March 8. Police responded to a home on Solace Road, in the area of Markham Road and Major MacKenzie Drive, for a call about the sound of gunshots at around 3 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a home which had been struck by multiple bullets.

Surveillance camera video released by police shows a masked suspect in a hoodie taking out a gun in broad daylight and firing six shots before running away.

Cameras also captured the suspect arriving and fleeing in a white sedan, which was parked nearby.

The incident occurred just over a week after a similar incident targeting the same home on Feb. 28. Surveillance cameras caught a suspect firing gunshots at a home at around the same time of day and then fleeing.

No one was injured in either incident, but police are appealing for information.

The suspect in the latest incident is described as a tall, thin, dark-skinned male who was wearing a hooded jacket, black jogging pants and a black face mask.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan with dark windows and silver-spoked rims.

Police said they believe the home was targeted, but they did not say why.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.