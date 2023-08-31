Toronto police said no injuries were reported after a house in Riverdale was struck by gunfire early Thursday morning.

Investigators said at around 1:20 a.m., someone discharged a firearm in the residential area of Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue.

While no injuries were reported, police said a bullet hit the door of a home in the area.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but are asking anyone with information to contact police at 55 Division.