House in Riverdale struck by bullet after firearm discharged in residential neighbourhood
Published Thursday, August 31, 2023 6:39AM EDT
Toronto police said no injuries were reported after a house in Riverdale was struck by gunfire early Thursday morning.
Investigators said at around 1:20 a.m., someone discharged a firearm in the residential area of Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue.
While no injuries were reported, police said a bullet hit the door of a home in the area.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but are asking anyone with information to contact police at 55 Division.