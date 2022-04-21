

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The House of Commons says it is lifting a ban on public visits, introduced more than two years ago to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Commons chamber's public gallery will reopen on Monday, allowing people to watch MPs' debates in person.

Next month, guided tours of the House of Commons will start for the first time since March 2020.

Visitors will have to wear masks and show they have been vaccinated to visit Parliament under rules imposed by the board of internal economy, an all-party committee of MPs which administers the Commons.

Much of the parliamentary precinct, including the historic Centre Block building, is currently under construction for a huge refurbishment project.

MPs are based in a building called the West Block, which has already been restored and includes a debating chamber with a visitors' gallery and improved acoustics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.