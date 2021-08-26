This week the Liberal Party spent a lot of money. I'm not talking about spending on TV ads or even buying ads on social media. No, the Liberals flew Justin Trudeau from Ottawa to Vancouver on Tuesday night for an announcement on Wednesday and then flew him straight back east to Quebec City.

What was that about? (I'm surprised no one has tallied up the carbon footprint for the trip.)

Yes, if the election is close, really close, voters in British Columbia might decide who the winner will be. But this is week two of a summer campaign. The conventional view is that right now, Canadians are more interested in their summer vacations than in the coming election.

All of that got me thinking about the leaders' tours and their role in the 2021 federal election.

Booking seats for media on the Leader tours is expensive -- very expensive. One pay-off is a chance to ask a question at the daily media availability. But 12 hours on a plane crossing Canada back-and-forth for maybe one question? TV Election desks won't be happy their reporters were on a plane and not available for those multiple live TV hits.

For the Liberals, Trudeau's quick touchdown in Vancouver was an opportunity to remind folks in BC that the Liberals care about their vote. Care so much that they will fly Trudeau out for a second time so early in the campaign. The TV photo moment is supposed to make the point. A review of a couple of newscasts in Vancouver on Wednesday evening showed that the Liberals got their leader on TV, but it only lasted a few seconds.

The Liberal approach to the Leader tour is much the same as it has been for decades. Find a photo-friendly backdrop, a local candidate and a family or business to be the face of the policy rollout of the day. It's very old school.

Jagmeet Singh is also following the long-standing leader tour script. The NDP seems to be on a non-stop road tour cramming in as many stops as possible and winning as much local media coverage as it can. That means in the GTA or out in Vancouver, the NDP deploys a bus. It puts Singh in front of one photo op after another and in as many contested seats as possible.

In contrast, the Conservative Party seems to be limiting the leader's time on the road. The Conservatives have the most money but so far aren't spending it flying here and there. Yes, Erin O'Toole was in Brantford and Hamilton yesterday. One cute staged TV moment featured O'Toole and his wife feeding a llama. Job done.

On, Thursday O'Toole was back in his hotel TV studio. Day one of the O'Toole campaign started in that studio. In these early days of the campaign, his tour forays have been spread out. It leaves lots of time for O'Toole to do his virtual town halls and other campaigning targeted to people and places the Conservatives think are needed to win seats. All of that is done from the Conservative studio keeping the chances of a technical glitch to a minimum.

The Conservative tour strategy also takes into account the limitations of a campaign run in the midst of a pandemic. Its studio look exudes safety, distance and Covid-19 compliance. The Liberal and NDP tours follow Covid-19 safety rules, but pandemic safety concerns challenge the parties to create any sense of campaign energy. Small crowds in big rooms make it difficult to build a sense of momentum.

If the Conservatives stick with a reduced leader tour and win seats, it might lead to a fundamental change in how future federal election campaigns are fought.