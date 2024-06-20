It's been a sweltering few days in the GTA.

Just stepping out for a walk around the block can be uncomfortable in temperatures which have felt at time in the 40s with the humidex.

But many people in the city face lengthy daily commutes, and posts by some GTA commuters show that some of them have been making those trips without air conditioning.

Multiple people reached out to GO Transit on social media this week to complain of hot, muggy conditions on board some trains.

A number of people said they were sweating through their commutes and were having trouble breathing because of the sweltering conditions.

Metrolinx told CP24.com in an email that its team "regularly inspects all coaches and vehicles to ensure air conditioning units are in working order" and that cars without working air conditioning are taken out of service.

Even so, they said some trains may still be hotter than normal.

"On hot days, our GO train, GO bus engines, and air conditioning systems have to work harder to keep things cool," the transit agency said. "Temperatures inside GO buses and GO trains may also increase when the cars are busier with more people."

CP24 wants to know how your commute has been impacted by the heat. Have you had to take a long ride on transit without air conditioning? Do you have a long walk or cycle as part of your commute? If so, what are you doing to beat the heat? Have you changed how you work?

Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Include the subject line 'Hot commute.' Your comments may be used in a CP24 story.