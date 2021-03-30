More than 225,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Ontario this week will be delayed until April, the government has confirmed.

The province was supposed to receive 323,200 doses of the vaccine on the week of March 22. About 97,600 doses arrived and then a second shipment of 225,400 doses was expected on the week of March 29.

A spokesperson for the Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed the second shipment is now expected around April 7, however the delivery has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the province says about 913,600 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine arrived in Ontario over the paxt two weeks and have been distributed to local public health units.

At the beginning of March, provincial officials said they received about 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was rolled out to pharmacies and primary care offices. The Premier’s Office says that 583,400 doses of AstraZeneca arrived in Canada on March 30, but the federal government has yet to allocate the shots to provinces, as the U.S. manufacturing facilities are awaiting further approval from Health Canada.

On Tuesday, the chair of Ontario’s vaccine task force said that he still believes every resident will get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by June 20, the first day of summer. However, he acknowledged that the timeline is dependent on a consistent supply of vaccines.

Here is the breakdown of how many COVID-19 vaccine doses Ontario can expect in April so far:

Pfizer-BioNTech:

• April 5: 396,630 doses

• April 12: 395,460 doses

• April 19: 395,460 doses

• April 26: 396,970 doses

Moderna

• April 7: 225,400 doses

• Week of April 12 (delayed from original date of April 4): 303,100 doses

• Week of April 19: 448,400 doses

AstraZeneca:

• March 30: 583,400 doses

Johnson & Johnson:

• The province says that there is no delivery schedule at the moment for this vaccine.