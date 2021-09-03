The early reviews are in from the first French TV debate.

The focus was on the performance of Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole who made his debate debut Thursday night. Most observers in Quebec say O'Toole made no mistakes and held his own. That was more good news for the Conservative Party.

The Conservatives are on a roll. Canadians are still brooding about the need for the election now. A Nanos poll shows that 75 per cent of respondents say the election is not necessary. Thursday night's debate spent the first 15 minutes in a back and forth amongst the leaders on the pandemic.

O'Toole asked Justin Trudeau the question Canadians are pondering, "Why have you called an election in the middle of a fourth wave of a pandemic?" Trudeau's comeback hasn't changed since the election was called on August 15.

"Our democracy is more robust than you think, Mr. O'Toole," Trudeau said, adding, "Close to 80 per cent of Canadians did the right thing getting vaccinated, even twice. And for the 20 per cent who are having a fourth wave because they're not vaccinated, we will stop our democracy?"

For the Liberals, Trudeau's answer leaves open the charge by the opposition parties that his election call is in Trudeau's self-interest.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh piled on, saying, "Mr. Trudeau decided to launch an election – to get a majority. Will this majority help people? I'm saying no."

After the debate, Trudeau flew to the Greater Toronto Area to make his case for re-election. And his pitch centred on the pandemic.

Trudeau held out the hope that the fight to stop COVID-19 is being won. He told supporters, "We're getting closer to the time where all that hard work and sacrifice will come to fruition." And Trudeau warned that O'Toole's Conservatives will take Canadians "backwards to more lockdowns and to a slower economic recovery for everyone."

The problem for the Liberals is that the COVID-19 case numbers are going up, not down. And a projection Friday by Health Canada did nothing to ease concerns that as the weather gets cooler and Canadians move indoors, those case numbers will keep going up. In Alberta, on Friday, Premier Kenney begged Albertans to get their vaccine with an added incentive of $100 to get a jab.

While Trudeau opens each of his media appearances talking about the pandemic and vaccines, the other leaders continue to define their policies.

O'Toole spent a few more hours in Quebec Friday morning making a pitch to deal with gang violence in Canada and telling reporters that a Conservative government will ban assault weapons.

O'Toole then flew to British Columbia. There are a lot of tight three-way races and at least one poll has the NDP gaining popularity in the province.

Jagmeet Singh also made his morning pitch to the media in Quebec. He outlined what the party called its Quebec platform.

Singh summed it up saying, "We still believe in the unique identity of Quebec and we want to defend that." During the pandemic, Singh said the NDP "delivered real help to Canadians, real help to Quebecers."

So far, there is little indication that Quebec voters will throw their support to the NDP on September 20.

Schools open in the GTA next week and watch for the leaders to spend a lot of the week in southern Ontario before the last two debates next Wednesday and Thursday.