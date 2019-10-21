

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





It's election day and with one of the closest races in recent memory, there will be a lot to follow as the results flow in tonight.

CP24 will have extensive coverage of the federal election results on-air and online.

A comprehensive live federal election special, "YOUR VOTE 2019," will begin at 7 p.m.

Anchored by CP24’s Stephanie Smyth and Nathan Downer, the special will feature live reports from ridings across the GTA, as well as analysis from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello.

CP24 reporters will also be out in Montreal, Regina and Vancouver to deliver reports from the election night headquarters for the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP, respectively.

The election special will also feature commentary and reaction from our expert political panel, which includes Jenni Byrne, former campaign director for Stephen Harper; Peter Donolo, former director of communications for Jean Chrétien; and Brian Topp, former campaign director for the NDP.

CP24's digital team will also have comprehensive coverage of the election results.

Readers will find stories, galleries, maps and breaking news at cp24.com and on our dedicated election page.

Viewers can tune in to the election night broadcast special online by going to our special election night page as well.

The digital team will also be tweeting out significant results and we will have a live election blog pulling in reporter updates from the GTA and across the country, as well as extra content to help break down what's happening.

For those who want to join in the action in-person, we will also be hosting a Block Party in our parking lot at 299 Queen Street West. Members of the public are welcome to come enjoy refreshments, including doughnuts and poutine, while watching the results roll in on the big screen.