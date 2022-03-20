The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Toronto after a two-year hiatus.

Here are all the details on how and where to watch:

The parade will begin at Bloor Street West and St. George Street at 12 p.m., with the route extending east toward Yonge Street, and south to Queen Street, then turning west and ending at Queen Street West and University Avenue.

A parade reviewing stand will be up at Nathan Phillips Square.

This year’s parade will feature floats, marching bands and a number of community groups from across the city and the region.

Toronto police say there are a number of other road closures to be aware of beyond the actual parade route:

Road closures 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

St. George Street from Bloor Street West to College Street

Devonshire Place from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue



Road closures 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queens Park Crescent West

Harbord Street from St. George Street to Huron Street



Road closures 11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Bloor Street from Huron Street to Yonge Street

Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Queen Street

Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue



Road closures 12 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Bay Street from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West

Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street

Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street

The parade will be broadcast live on air and online at CP24 with coverage beginning some time around 11:30 a.m., lasting until about 1:30 p.m.