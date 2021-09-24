

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON - Meng Wanzhou is expected to dial in to a surprise court hearing today in New York, fuelling reports of a long-awaited breakthrough in the case of the Huawei Technologies executive.

Meng, the tech giant's chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder, has been under house arrest in Vancouver as she awaits possible extradition to the United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice has been seeking Meng's extradition on fraud charges in connection with allegations the company conspired to avoid U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Department officials are refusing to comment on reports that today's hearing is to finalize a so-called deferred prosecution agreement that would resolve the case and allow Meng to return to China.

Court officials in B.C. also won't confirm a related court appearance that's reportedly taking place later today, following the New York hearing.

Two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, have been in custody in China for more than two years in what has been widely characterized as an act of retribution for Meng's detention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.