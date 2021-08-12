

VANCOUVER - Government lawyers are expected to argue today that an international bank risked losses due to the alleged misrepresentations by one of Huawei's most senior executives.

Meng Wanzhou, who is the Chinese telecom giant's CFO and daughter of the company's founder, is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges that both she and the company deny.

Today is the second day of formal arguments in her extradition hearing, which is unfolding more than 2 1/2 years after her arrest at Vancouver's airport soured Canada's relationship with China.

Meng is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei's control of another company during a 2013 presentation, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions in Iran.

Lawyers for Canada's attorney general, who represent the United States in the case, are trying to convince the judge that American prosecutors have provided enough evidence to support a case against her, while Meng's team has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Her long-awaited extradition hearing is proceeding as courts in China prosecute Canadians whose sentencing or detentions are widely seen as retaliation for her arrest.