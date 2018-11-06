

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police in Hamilton say a thief broke into a parked car in the city’s Westdale neighbourhood last week and made off with a box containing human bones dating back to the 19th century.

Sometime overnight from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, a suspect entered a parked car and took a Dewalt saw, a cell phone charger, and a banker’s box containing two sets of leg bones that had recently been found at a church under construction in North York.

Hamilton police said the bones are lower leg bones and date back to sometime in the 1800s.

They were inside a white banker’s box with the name of a church written on the side and file numbers ST4, F297 and F296.

A photo of the box was released to the public on Tuesday.

“It is possible the suspect does not know what was inside the box and could have discarded them,” investigators said Tuesday.

Police say they have notified provincial government officials and are working to retrieve and safeguard the bones.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Chambers at 905-546-3833.