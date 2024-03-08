Human remains found at site of massive house fire in Brampton: Peel police
Crews douse house with water during firefighting operations in Brampton on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Published Friday, March 8, 2024 2:37PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2024 2:37PM EST
Peel Regional Police say human remains have been discovered at the site of a massive house fire in Brampton.
The fire broke out at a residence at Van Scott Drive and McLaughlin Road, north of Sandalwood Parkway, on Thursday afternoon.
Police say the homicide and missing persons unit has been called in to lead the criminal investigation.
This is a breaking news alert. More to come…