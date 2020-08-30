York Regional Police are investigating after human remains were found near Lake Simcoe in the Town of Georgina on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, officers received an assist citizen call to the docks near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe.

When officers arrived they located what had been determined to be human remains, police said.

According to police, It is not known how long the remains had been in the water.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has been contacted.

Police said a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

There are no concerns for public safety in connection with this case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.