Homicide detectives have been called in after human remains were found behind a medical building parking lot in Newmarket.

Police say that the remains were located in a forested area at the northwest corner of Davis Drive and Bayview Parkway on Thursday afternoon.

The authorities say that the remains belong to an adult female, however her age and identity remain unknown.

“The circumstances of her death are suspicious and the Homicide Unit is investigating,” police said in a news release issued Friday. “Police will be in the area as the investigation continues, searching for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.”

Police tell CTV News Barrie that the remains appear to be somewhat recent.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward “as soon as possible.”