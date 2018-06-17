

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. - Provincial police say human remains were found outside a vehicle near Sudbury.

Investigators were called to investigate an abandoned passenger vehicle at about 3 p.m. on Friday, and found the remains nearby.

Police say the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, and a post mortem will take place in the coming days.

They say the Sudbury Detachment Crime Unit is investigating.

But they note that there is no threat to public safety.