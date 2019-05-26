Human skull found in Valley East district of Sudbury: police
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 12:23PM EDT
Sudbury police are conducting a search in part of the Valley East district after a human skull was discovered in the area.
Police say two locals reported finding potential human remains in the area of Nelson Lake Road, west of Demarais Road, early Saturday evening.
Police secured the scene overnight and are working with the coroner's office and forensic services.
Further tests will be conducted to determine the gender and identity of the person.