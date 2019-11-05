

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is facing nearly two dozen charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Peel Region, police say.

The investigation was launched after police were called to a reported assault at a hotel in the area of Airport Road and Bresler Drive in Mississauga on Nov. 2.

Officers found an 18-year-old woman at the hotel suffering from minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, police say they discovered that the man accused of assaulting the woman had been exploiting the victim in the sex trade since October 2018.

Police allege he had control over all aspects of the woman’s life and was “profiting as a result.”

On Monday, members of the the Vice, Narcotics and Street Level Organized Crime Unit arrested and charged Jamar Ferguson, a 27-year-old Mississauga man, with 22 offences.

The charges include trafficking in persons under the age of 18, procuring a person under 18, receiving benefits resulting from trafficking persons, exercising control, withholding or destroying documents for the purpose of trafficking in persons.

He is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims and witnesses and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.