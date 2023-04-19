Two people have been transported to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in the Humbermede area.

Police responded to the call for a crash near the intersection of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West just before 3 p.m.

Two adults were transported to a local hospital. One victim has minor injuries, while the other has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheppard Avenue West is blocked between Weston Road and Rivalda Road because of the collision.

Circumstances around the crash have not yet been shared.