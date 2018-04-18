

The Canadian Press





SLAVE LAKE, Alta. - A funeral is underway for a Humboldt Broncos forward who's being described as a great leader on the ice and an even greater guy off it.

Conner Lukan, who was 21, was one of 16 people who died after a transport truck and the Saskatchewan junior hockey team's bus collided on April 6.

His memorial is being held at the Gathering Place in his hometown of Slave Lake, Alta.

His obituary says he spent his life doing what he loved -- playing hockey.

It says he moved to Spruce Grove at the age of 13 to pursue his passion.

Lukan played for three seasons with the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Broncos last year.