

The Canadian Press





The Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been selected as Canada's 2018 Newsmaker of the Year.

The annual survey by The Canadian Press of news editors across the country saw 56 out of 129 votes cast for the Saskatchewan junior hockey team.

Sixteen players and staff were killed and 13 players were hurt when the Broncos bus crashed on the way to a playoff game in April.

Stories of the dead touched Canadians from coast to coast, and interest in the recovery of those who survived has not waned.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, who went head to head with the Trump administration during NAFTA negotiations, ranked second with 33 votes.

Ontario's new premier, Doug Ford, came in third with 12 votes.