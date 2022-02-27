A sea of blue and yellow flags could be spotted in Toronto’s downtown core as hundreds of people marched through the streets in support of the Ukrainian people.

The crowd originally gathered at Dundas and Yonge streets Saturday afternoon before slowly making their way to Nathan Phillips Square.

“We’re here today to give out the message that all these people here, Ukrainians, Canadians, every people from every walk of life are here to support Ukraine,” Peter Schturyn, the President of Ukrainian-Canadian Congress, said.

Among those leading the march were Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“Toronto stands with freedom. The people of Toronto stand with their friends,” Tory told CP24 ahead of the march.

“We have such a wonderful Ukrainian Canadian community here in the city … this is a big atrocity and it is time to stand up and say no and that is what we’re here doing in Toronto.”

Russian troops have slowly been advancing into the country, heading for the capital of Kyiv, since the early hours on Thursday. Scattered fighting has been reported and numerous explosions have erupted across the city, including near the airport.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on high alert.

In downtown Toronto, a large crowd of people could be seen marching down the streets towards city hall holding signs that said “end war” and “Ukraine strong.”

One participant told CP24 that that some of his family is in a bomb shelter due to non-stop air attacks while his nearly 90-year-old mother is stuck in her apartment.

“Our families suffer, our friends suffer. We are here to support them,” the man said. “The whole world has to unite and help Ukrainians through these dark times.”

The march comes a day after rallies were held outside of the U.S. and Russian consulates in Toronto.

This is a developing news story. More to come.