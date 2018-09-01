

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Hundreds of kids displaced by a fire at a St. James Town highrise will receive donated clothing as they head back to school.

About 1,500 residents were forced out of their homes after a six-alarm fire broke out at 650 Parliament Street on Aug. 21. Thick black smoke was sent through multiple floors after a massive electrical fire broke out in the basement.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Tory made an appeal to Torontonians to assist those tenants by providing children’s clothing, money and accommodations.

Since then, hundreds of items of new clothing and school supplies have been donated. To date, more than $96,000 has been raised for the displaced residents through donations to the Red Cross and 112 accommodations have been provided.

“I’m so pleased to see the response from Torontonians but I’m not surprised because I know Toronto is a caring city and this outpouring of offers from residents and businesses is precisely what I believe our city to be capable of when we all work together,” Tory said in a news release. “I’m very thankful to everyone who has reached out and I look forward to the continuing generosity, especially offers of available homes for temporary use and gift cards for clothing and food.”

The clothing donations will be handed out to school-age children on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rose Avenue Public School, located in St. James Town.

While most of the units in the apartment building did not sustain significant damage, the main electrical distribution system was knocked out. The building currently has no power.

Some of the displaced residents staying in the north tower may be able to return to their homes by Thanksgiving, but others in the south tower may not be able to re-enter for about four months, according to the property manager.

A website and a helpline have been set up by management to help connect tenants with available housing units but residents are encouraged to explore as many possible options on their own prior to contacting management.

Wellesley Parliament Square Property Management will be providing updates to residents through the website wpsq.ca and residents can call a 24-hour hotline at 647-760-7339. Anyone who requires emergency social services, such as accommodation, should contact the Red Cross at 1-855-797-8875.