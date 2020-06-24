

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hundreds of new or expanded patios could start popping up across the city as early as Canada Day, Mayor John Tory says.

Earlier this month, the city announced that a new program dubbed “Café To” would streamline the process for businesses to use public space, such as sidewalks and curb lanes, for new or expanded patios.

The program also waives the fees associated with using public space for restaurant and bar patios in an effort to help businesses that have struggled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with CP24 Breakfast on Wednesday, Tory said that the city has already received about 200 applications from establishments “right across the city” as part of the program.

He said that while the initiative still needs to be formally approved by city council next week, his expectation is that many of the new and expanded patios could be operational by July 1.

“I think it is great. It is the objective we wanted. We wanted to both create a different kind of experience this summer after the long spring and winter we had but also to help businesses by having some additional capacity outside while we are in a situation that it is basically patios only open for the time being,” he said.

Bars and restaurants in Toronto were officially able to open their patios at the stroke of midnight but indoor dining will remain off limits for now.

Tory conceded that it is unfair in a way that businesses that are able to operate patios can serve customers while those who can’t are left on the sidelines but he said it is “based on the science.”

For that reason, he said that city officials are constantly engaged in discussions about how they can help the restaurant and bar industries.

“Even the ones that are having patios open and extended patios it is not an ideal business circumstance for people who have been closed and have had no revenue aside from takeout for a long time,” he said. “So we are right on that issue talking about it every day. I don’t know what the resolution will be as of yet.”