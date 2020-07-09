

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hundreds of people are expected to address the Toronto Police Services Board in a series of virtual town halls that will take place amid a global push for policing reform and increasing calls to “defund the police.”

Last month the police services board was supposed to debate a report that proposed a number of reforms, including the expansion of its mobile crisis intervention team program and the development of new “community based models” of crisis intervention.

The debate, however, was put on hold at the last minute after some criticized the measures as inadequate.

The board had initially planned to hold a single town hall to hear from the public but after hundreds of people signed up to speak, a decision was made to instead schedule four day-long town hall meetings.

The first two of those meetings will take place today and tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with the final two scheduled for next week (July 15 and 16).

The board says that those members of the public who were not chosen to speak can still participate by submitting a written, audio or video submission by tomorrow.

The meetings come two weeks after city council passed its own motion on police reform but rejected a motion that would have reduced the force’s billion-dollar budget by 10 per cent.

The motion that was passed asks staff to report back on a new community safety model that could lessen the need for police officers to respond to calls for people in crisis. It also makes 17 other recommendations ranging from equipping officers with body-worn cameras to improving training.

“In order to eradicate systematic racism within our police service and on a broader basis as well we have to rethink in some cases whether police represent the right community response at all,” Mayor John Tory said last month. “I strongly support this re-examination because I think we have to ask and answer these questions now because you cannot say that a system that sees people in crisis calling out for help and ending up losing their lives, you cannot say that is a system that is working.”