Public health staff are scrambling to conduct contact tracing for hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases that were not flagged to local public health agencies in Ontario due to a reporting error.

Ontario Health says after a "thorough investigation," it was discovered that COVID-19 test results from one provincial lab had not been reported to 12 local public health units where the cases reside.

The lab, Ontario Health confirmed, was used by the William Osler Health System and the majority of tests came from the drive-thru assessment centre at Etobicoke General Hospital.

Most of the cases involve residents of Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region.

Officials say the people who were tested had access to their test results online and public health units have now started the process of contact tracing and case management, starting with those who had been tested in the last 14 days.

"Patients who tested positive more than 14 days ago will also be contacted by public health units to enable contact tracing and case management. Many of the cases from more than 14 days ago would now be considered resolved," a statement released by Ontario Health read.

Officials have now "clarified the reporting process" with testing hospitals and assessment centres, the statement continued.

"The provincial network has confirmed with all laboratories that there is a clear and documented understanding of who is informing local public health units to ensure timely case investigation and contact tracing," the statement read.

"All parties are working to ensure this situation does not happen again, and steps taken to prevent re-occurrence."

Speaking to CP24 on Monday night, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said given how strained hospital resources are in the wake of the pandemic, it is no surprise that misakes were made.

"Our hospitals are at capacity. I look at Osler Health System, they are at 90 per cent right now and they are dealing with a pandemic at the same time," he said.

"It shouldn't happen, we need to be better at communication, but the fact that our hospitals are (at) such high capacity right now, mistakes are bound to happen."

He said he believes it will be a learning experience for all of those involved.

"This is a breakdown of communication and obviously it's disappointing and I think the ministry and the hospitals and public health will learn from this," he said.

"At the end of the day, I'm thankful for everyone working in the hospitals because I know they are doing their best under difficult conditions."